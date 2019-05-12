Critics, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a video on Instagram in which a nephew of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ’s Embassy was speaking in tongues and mentioning foreign currencies.

In the video on Instagram, Oyakhilome’s relation was seen speaking in tongues and mentioning dollars, pounds, rands and naira.

Reacting, Freeze wondered what manner of tongues the young was speaking mentioning foreign currencies and asked: “Is this the worship of God or the worship of mammon? When a man is called, is his family called along with him? Are these real tongues or just clowning around? Can anyone translate this? The scriptures say not more than 2 or 3 can speak at a time and one must interpret, can you see any interpreter here?”

Freeze, who later released a video on his YouTube page, said “I don’t believe he was speaking in tongues, he was taught some stuff, just open your mouth and say anything. The young man is off-track in his speaking in tongues.

Watch video here:

“You cannot serve God and money, so if you climb the pulpit, all you hear is naira and dollars, rands and pounds, I think you are making a terrible mistake. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to other people.

“When you climb the pulpit and you speak intimately on material things, you are committing idolatory against God. We find that young man absolutely wrong. We find him a deviation from the truth.”

Freeze quoted from Matthew 6:24 to buttress his points, which said: “No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money.”

