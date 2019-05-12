The 18th “Chinese Bridge’’ competition, an annual Chinese proficiency contest for foreign college students, was on Saturday concluded in Kampala, capital city of Uganda.

Under the theme: “One World, One Family,’’ the final round of the competition held under the guidance of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University was featured by presenting speeches in Chinese, question and answer session on China as well as talent shows on Chinese culture.

Seven finalists from Makerere University, Kyambogo University and Ndejje University competed in the final round.

The winner will travel to China to participate in the global competition while the first runner up will get an opportunity to watch the competition in China.

Other competitors won prizes and also were given certificates.

This is the fourth time the competition would be held in Uganda.

There is increasing interest among Ugandans to learn the Chinese language, and several schools in Uganda have started teaching the Chinese language, said Yang Yehua, director of administration at the Chinese embassy.

