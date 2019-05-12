Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Sunday urged parents to monitor and spend quality time with their children and wards to raise successful, happy and well mannered citizens in the society.

Adebule made the call at the 11th Alhaji Kafaru Tinubu Memorial Ramadan Lecture under the theme: ‘ Leadership, Service and Trust: A Necessary Tripod to the Next Level’.

She said that helping children to have a bright future started from monitoring and nurturing them when they were young.

“Children who tend to get into trouble with the law are typically the ones who have had less support from their parents

“As parents we need to make an effort to at least spend some time with them, and talk to them if we feel something is going wrong.

“I believe that having a good relationship with the children can help them to have a bright future and make them useful to themselves, their families and the society, at large,,” Adebule said.

Also speaking, Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Osun, called for proper family planning in order to have the number of children one could afford to cater for.

On his part, Imam Najeem Jimoh, Imam of Light House Mosque, Lekki, in his lecture, urged political office holders to serve the people in deeds and not just in words with unfulfilled campaign promises.

According to Jimoh, making promises without fulfilling them is an offence in the sight of God.

“Our political leaders need to prioritise quality education, transportation, good healthcare system and other basic amenities to make life comfortable for the citizens.

“If other countries can achieve this, Nigeria and Lagos State can, because God has endowed us with the resources to better our lives.

“Our leaders need to dedicate themselves to serving the people so that the people can trust and support them. That is what the next level is about,” he said.

Jimoh urged Nigerians to carry out their civic responsibilities by obeying the laws of the land and paying their taxes.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Homosexuality: Trial of Parenting in the 21st Century’, Dr Salisu Muhammed, Imam, Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Mosque, said that the Holy Quran condemned the act of homosexuality and any form of same sex relationships in strong terms.

Muhammed lamented that homosexuality was gradually being accepted as a way of life in the country, especially among the youth.

He urged parents to monitor and control the activities of their children and wards, especially those residing or schooling outside the country.

In his remarks, Alhaji Jubril Tinubu, who spoke on behalf of the Tinubu family, said the lecture was organised to reflect on the state of the society and proffer solutions.

He also extolled the virtues of Late Alhaji Kafaru Tinubu, the Patriarch of the Tinubu Family in Central Lagos, describing him as a man who lived all his life for others.

“His life should be a lesson to all of us – we should be tolerant, show love, passion, justice and dedication to the ways of Almighty Allah,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, was among the diognitaries at the event.

Others were the All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman Leader, Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, APC South West Woman Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, among others.

