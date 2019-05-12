Concerned Nation Builders Initiative (CNI), an NGO, has urged the incoming administration of Lagos state, under the leadership of Babajide Sanwoolu, the Governor-elect, to take rural development as top priority.

Mr Teslim Sultan, Director of planning of the NGO, said this in Epe, on Sunday.

“If the state government can develop the rural areas to a befitting one, most people will move from urban congested areas to the developing rural areas,” he said.

He therefore, urged the incoming administration to take this development with top priority for better Lagos state.

Sultan, who spoke with particular reference to the traffic congestion in the state, said that the development would reduce the traffic menace within the city.

“The traffic and other terrible challenges in Lagos is as a result of over congestion of people and travellers within the city.

He mentioned some of the rural communities that needed government attention including infrastructure and other basic amenities to include Epe, Badagry, Makoko, Iju Ishaga, Ojodu berger, lbeju Lekki, Agbowa-Ikosi among several others.

Sultan also mentioned some of the infrastructure needed in those areas as; good roads, public water, regular power supply, industries, recreational parks and government parastatal agencies.

He said that all these basic needs negates to the underdevelopment of the communities; if government could channel development towards those areas, it would aid development.

“Lagos state has population of about 22millions both residents and travellers.

“Majority of this people prefers to live in the city, transact business in the city and do other businesses within the city.

“All these factors are responsible for the challenges experience in the urban areas of the state.

“But, if the incoming government can look into rural areas development, it will dislodge traffic congestion in the city and encourages business owners, investors and others to move to rural areas.

“This will invariably boost the commercial activities in rural areas and also increase standard of living.

“The government will get more revenues through the expansion of business/commercial activities in rural areas,” he said.

Sultan appealed to Sanwoolu to keep to his campaign promises for the people of Lagos state.

