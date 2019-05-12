To commemorate its 10-year anniversary, Ummulkhair Foundation, an NGO for the welfare of women, orphans and less privileged, on Sunday distributed foodstuffs to over 2000 indigent women and other needy persons in Kaduna.

The foodstuffs distributed included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, soft drinks, clothing materials among others.

The foundation said that the items were raised through donations by individuals and organisations.

Hajiya Maryam Yahaya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, said that the anniversary which also featured lecture, was aimed at encouraging the less privileged to have a sense of belonging especially during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Yahaya explained that the foundation which began 10 years ago, ran medical care for less privileged children, constructed boreholes in villages, built Mosques and enrolled less privileged children into schools.

She added that the NGO also carried out periodic medical outreaches, where experts were brought in to support women and children with drugs and food, to enhance their quality of life.

“This Ramadan lecture, distribution of food and lunching of calendar, is just to put smiles on the faces of these less privileged women, we want to show them they are part of the society,” Yahaya said.

“We want stakeholders and government to continue to assist us in any way they can to enable us continue supporting women and the less privileged in our society,” she added.

She said that since the commencement of the Ramadan, the NGO had fed not less than 2000 poor persons daily.

Yahaya also said that the foundation had fed over 10,000 ophans in similar exercises in the past and constructed not less than six mosques in villages across Kaduna state.

The Grand Khadi of Kaduna state, Malam Shehu Ibrahim who chaired the event, called on leaders and followers to be just in their affairs, shun curruption and pray for a peaceful Nigeria.

Hajiya Aisha Musa, who delivered a lecture at the event called on women to be mindful of their utterances while fasting as doing so could vitiate their fast.

She added that showing love to people around us through giving, makes Allah to bless us the more.

“Give to the needy and don’t be selfish. Prophet Muhammad is neither selfish nor greedy. When you don’t give to the needy around you, it means you are mocking them,” she stressed.

Awards were presented to the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu idris, and the Grand Khadi among others.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Khadija Muhammad, said that it was an enlightening event which also emphasised on gains earned from charity especially during the Ramadan.

“We are grateful to the foundation for making the less privileged women its priority, May God reward them abundantly,” she added.

Aisha Sambo, another beneficiary, said that the food stuffs given to them would greatly ease their burden and urged the foundation “to continue in doing the good work it has been doing.

“Now I don’t have to suffer begging on the street to put food on my children’s table during this month of Ramadan.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

