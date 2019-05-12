By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected traffic robbers at FESTAC area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, disclosed that on Friday at about 9.40pm, the Festac Police Station received a distress call that some hoodlums were sighted at 24RD, Opposite. G-Close FESTAC.

He said a team of policemen was immediately mobilized to the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects are: Obinna Alozie, 21 and Obinna Machu, 27.

“One locally made pistol with ammunition and other dangerous weapons were recovered. Investigation is ongoing, suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

