The Police in Cross River has arrested four suspected cultists in Calabar for allegedly killing a rival cultist.

The police said in a statement made available by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Irene Ugbo, on Sunday in Calabar that the suspects were arrested on May 11.

“On May 11, on receipt of a distress call that cultists had killed a rival cultist in Calabar, a team of Anti-Cultism unit of the police mobilized to Ekpo Abasi round-about where four suspected cultists were arrested.

“They were arrested in a car with registration number DUK 934 and three locally made pistols, one axe and a hammer were recovered from them.

“The suspects confessed to have committed the crime and they will soon be charge to court,’’ she said.

