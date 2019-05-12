By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan has escaped death by the whiskers as his vehicle was involved in a serious accident.

Bamigbetan’s jeep rammed into an armoured carrier as his driver dozed off while on top speed on their way from farm.

The impact of the crash flung Bamigbetan at the windscreen, but God saved him from death.

According to Bamigbetan on his Facebook wall, “His mercy endures forever. The driver drove into an armoured carrier on our way from the farm. I was taking a nap in the rear seat.

“The impact flung me at the windscreen. He dozed off on speed. But our Creator was in charge. He saved us from the calamity. To God be the glory.”

