Mr Timi Frank, a Political Activist, has urged the Nigerian Senate to make public its investigations on former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina was investigated by red chamber of the National Assembly for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Frank, who was a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the senate had set up an ad hoc committee to investigate Maina, who was said to be on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for about two years.

The political activist said since it was an era of fighting corruption, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the menace was defeated in the country under the present administration.

He stressed that the senate must reveal to the general public the findings of its committee during the investigation.

He threatened to sue the senate if it failed to make its finding known to the public within seven days.

“I have, however, prepared my lawyers to sue the Nigerian senate if its ad hoc committee fail to make public, the outcome of its investigation in the next seven days.

“This is necessary for the nation to know who her real enemies are and those who have served her diligently,” Frank said.

He, however, condemned the sealing of residential houses located in Ikoyi, Lagos State, owned by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, by the EFCC.

He warned against mismanaging the fight against corruption and using it to witch-hunt perceived political enemies.

Frank noted that the sealed houses were the same reason the President of Senate was earlier investigated by the EFCC and later dragged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

He recalled that the case went all the way to the Supreme Court where the President of the Senate was discharged and acquitted.

He stressed that Nigerians at all levels must speak up against injustices and should join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fight corruption.

This, he maintained was critical to making the country a better place for all, especially for future generations.

