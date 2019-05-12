Actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as ‘Oga Bello,’ has said that his biggest fear was that he does not want his 104-year-old mother to bury him.

In essence, the 67-year-old Yoruba actor said he wanted his mother to die before him so that could give her a befitting burial.

He said he was fulfilled at 67 and gave God the thanks and praises.

However, he said: “but one of those things I still pray to God for is that I don’ want to die before my mother. I want to be the one to bury her by His grace. I also want good health and long life. Apart from all this, I am satisfied. I am still relevant in my industry. I am contented financially and my children are doing well.”

According to the actor, people in his family always lived long, saying that “My mother is 104 years old, while my father died in 2004 at the age of 102. We live long in my family. However, you cannot compare how they lived in the past with how we live now. I am still very young, though I don’t want to get too old before I die.”

Reacting to being called ‘old school’, Oga Bello told the PUNCH that “Young actors, who think I am outdated, are making a big mistake. If we didn’t pave the way for them, they would not be where they are today. Also, they shouldn’t forget they will grow old someday too. A young person cannot act the role of an old man.

“I have played the role of a lover boy in the past and I graduated into other roles. I just came back from a location a few days ago and I was given a role that suited my age. These young ones have not even met the standards we set. I don’t want to be stagnant in life. Even when I was young, I didn’t enjoy as I do now.”

