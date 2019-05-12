Lanre Babalola

Lagos deputy governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has lost his father, Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat.

In a tweet on Sunday, Hamzat stated: ”Today, I lost my father Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, Olu of Afowowa. I thank Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful for the life he lived.

One of the greatest gifts a father can give his children is courage & belief in their dreams. Thank you Father for believing in ours.”

Obafemi Hamzat ran with Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu in the Lagos governorship race which they won under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are due to be sworn in on 29 May.

The late Hamzat was a banker and leader of the popular Justice Forum in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

Governor-elect, Sanwo-Olu commiserated with his deputy in a tweet on the passing away of the octogenarian: ”I commiserate with the family of my friend @drobafemihamzat on the calling to glory of his father, Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, Olu of Afowowa.

We are thankful for his life. He was an elder statesman who dedicated his life to the development of Lagos. We will miss his counsel.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

