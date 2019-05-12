The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Wagini village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Gambo Isah, disclosed this on Sunday while briefing the newsmen.

He said, “On 10/5/19 at about 2300hrs, bandits in their numbers attacked Wagini village, Batsari LGA, shot and killed one Saidu Garba and injured three others.

“Torched some thatched huts inside Batsari market.”

Mr Isah confirmed that the assailants were bandits but the command has commenced an investigation into the attack.

He added that efforts were ongoing to ascertain whether there was any connection between the attack and the killing of a suspected informant of the criminals by members of the vigilante group in Batsari.

The command’s spokesman assured the people that the police were already on the trail of the attackers with a view to bringing them to justice.

One of the victims claimed that the attack was a reprisal following the killing of a suspected bandit by some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

