Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe Etim has made a shocking revelation on why she won’t be able to bear her own child.

The multi-award winner revealed that she was diagnosed with a condition called Adenomyosis which implies that the inner lining of her uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus which left her with the only choice of removing her womb in order to leave a normal life.

She said: “I was told I couldn’t have kids. And so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. And I’m literally telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe.”

Nse disclosed these at an event tagged “Conversation With Nse”, held in Lekki.

On her husband reaction to the unfortunate report, Nse said “Tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality.”

Nse further admitted that she fell into depression at some point, knowing that it is a necessity to have a child as an African. However, she thank God and Nollywood that online trolls has been unable to break her.

“I didn’t think there was any point anymore because my society taught me that I have to be a mother to be appreciated and every time I went online, I would have one troll or two say ‘you never born? But I’m thankful that that didn’t break me. I’m thankful for Nollywood.”

