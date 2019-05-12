Nigerian youth

Dr Otive Igbuzor, Founder and Executive Director, Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre-LSD), has urged Niger Delta youths to imbibe the culture of leadership through mentorship.

Igbuzor made the call during the 2nd Annual Leadership Lecture and Graduation Ceremony of the Centre-LSD, at Effurun-Warri study centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 53 students graduated in the second set of the centre that was established in 2017.

Igbuzor, a civil society activist, said that leaders in the oil-rich region had failed the youths, noting that it is time for the youth to develop themselves positively and become relevant in the society.

“The elders have failed the youth, so the youth should try and develop themselves.

“When you have a society that is dominated by cabals, the youth need to learn and improve their knowledge to change the values in the society positively.

“After learning, they also need to act economically, socially and politically to change the scope,” he said.

Igbuzor attributed the challenges in the country to leadership problem, noting that most leaders do not have leadership training.

“There are nowhere leaders are trained that is why we develop the curriculum for leadership in our Centre LSD established in 2009 in Abuja.

