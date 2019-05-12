Mr Makka Nangba, the District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa State, has urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another in order to achieve speedy development in the country.

Nangba made the call on Saturday at a stakeholders meeting of the district in Wakama, Akun Development Area of the state.

He also advised his subjects as well as other Nigerians to embrace farming in order to achieve food sufficiency in the country.

The trafitional ruler said that the meeting was aimed at brainstorming on issues that would move the district to greater height.

“We are here to discuss as brothers and sisters on issues that will bring speedy development to our district.

“Some of the issues include peace and unity, education of our children and agriculture, among others.

“We are all aware that peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

“Our role as stakeholders is to preach peace and to ensure that people live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

“This is because no meaningful development could be achieved in any society without peace.

“Peace is priceless, hence the need for people to embrace peace at all the time,” he said.

