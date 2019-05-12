The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central states with thunderstorms over Mambilla axis.

It also predicted thunderstorms activities over the high ground areas of Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Southern Kaduna and Niger state with day and night temperatures of 29 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning and thunderstorms activities over Bauchi, Maiduguri, Potiskum, Yola and Gombe.

This will be in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 35 to 43 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning over parts of the inland and the coastal axis with thunderstorms activities over Enugu, Ebonyi, Owerri, Calabar, Portharcourt, Eket and Uyo axis.

“Widespread thunderstorms activities are likely over most places in the inland cities and the coastal region during the afternoon into evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospect of thunderstorms activities over the northern and central states with chances of widespread thunderstorms activities over the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

