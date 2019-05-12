A Catholic Cleric Rev. FR. Ken chukwuka, on Sunday urged Nigerians to imbibe selfless living for a better society.

The preist, made the admonition during his homely at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Onireke, Ojo, Lagos to remind the worshipers of some of the tenets of Christian living which Jesus Christ epitomised.

Chukwuka, a visiting priest from the Redentorist Mission who officiated at the Holy Mass told the congregation that with selfless living many of the vices that are prevalent in the society would be curtailed.

“If we should emulate Jesus Christ for all He stands for especially in living for one another caring for the weak and benevolent to those that do not have strive and acrimony will take flight of our society.

“As believers we are the salt of the earth according to the scripture that character ought to be seen in our daily living for others to emulate it is an injunction that Christians needs to exhibit in all facet of like,” he said.

He asked faithful to always pray for the leaders for God to bestow them with deserving Spirit to lead well as part of selfless service and living style instead of apportioning blames on the leaders.

The priest, who rhetorically asked the worshipers how often do they pray for their country Nigeria said as part of selfless service, people should always pray for the country for without peace in the land there would be no place for people to stay and carry out their personal endeavours.

A five minutes prayer session was offered for peace to reign in Nigeria.

