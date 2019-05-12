Manchester City are English Premier League Champions, retaining the title they won last season, after mauling Brighton 4-1 away on Sunday.

With the victory, City have won the league back to back, through Pep Guardiola, a feat only Manchester United under Alex Ferguson and Chelsea under Jose Mourinho have achieved in the history of the league.

Knowing victory would clinch the title, City fell behind on 27 minutes but Sergio Aguero levelled just 83 seconds later before Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan ensured victory and the Premier League trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side end the campaign just two points shy of last season’s record-breaking 100-point haul.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations among the visiting supporters, who had been stunned into silence early in the first half as news of Sadio Mane’s opener for title rivals Liverpool against Wolves filtered through.

Events took a turn for the worse for City not long afterwards as Glenn Murray capitalised on some indecisive defending to nod the Seagulls in front from point-blank range.

However, City quickly levelled and ended comfortable winners – denying second-placed Liverpool their first title in 29 years.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

