Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has commended residents of the state for the massive show of support after court of appeal verdict which upheld his election in Sept. 2018 election.

Speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving prayer session organised at NASFAT in Osogbo, the governor described the massive, instantaneous turnout of the people to celebrate his victory as “remarkable and historic.”

Oyetola said the massive turnout of the people, shortly after the judgment to celebrate the victory, indicated the love, acceptance and passion that the people had for his government.

The governor said: “Coming to NASFAT today is not only significant but also aimed at praising Allah and to appreciate the good people of Osun for their unflinching support.

“I am grateful to God and the good people of the state.

“Our people have always demonstrate their love and acceptance for this government as reflected in the enthusiasm displayed on Thursday to celebrate our victory at the Appeal Court.

“This is an attestation of the fact that,the people of Osun are for the APC and our government.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s determination to bring succour to all and sundry, and ensure even and equitable distribution of resources.

The Guest Lecturer, Sheik Abdul-Rasaq Aduagba, enjoined Muslims to move closer to God and renew their faith in Him.

He called for a renewed commitment to the Commandments of God and admonished the faithful to shun acts capable of leading them to destructive path and deny them Aljanah Firdausi, (paradise).

Aduagba urged Islamic faithful to reflect on ‎their inward and outward attitudes and the traits expected of true Muslims.

The cleric, whose lecture centred on “Who is an Ideal Muslim/Muslimah”, said it is only God that can judge an ideal Muslim.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had nullified the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had in its verdict of March 22 declared the PDP candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke,winner of the Sept. 22, 2018 poll.

Justice Jummai Sankey read the lead judgment of the Court of Appeal on Thursday while Justices Abubakar Yahaya, Isaiah Akeju and Bitrus Sanga agreed with the lead verdict.

However, a fifth member of the appellate court, Justice Ita Mbaba, disagreed and upheld the election tribunal’s verdict that gave victory to Adeleke.

