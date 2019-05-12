The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, on the occasion of his birthday.

Senator Saraki and his party took to Twitter to celebrate Senator Ekweremadu who turns 57 on Sunday.

In his goodwill message, the Senate President described his deputy as a ‘great colleague and friend’ and wished him long life.

The PDP also congratulated the lawmaker for his service to humanity and his contribution to the growth of the party.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, and other well-wishers also celebrated Senator Ekweremadu in various tweets.

Senator Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West district in the National Assembly, tweeted about his birthday earlier.

He has represented his district since 2003 and served as the Deputy Senate President for the third consecutive time.

It's my birthday. Please, join me in appreciating the Most High, the ever merciful and gracious God for His love and kindness to me. I'm also highly indebted in gratitude to you all for your goodwill, support, and prayers through the years. God bless. pic.twitter.com/wEVy4t0QhK — Ike Ekweremadu (@iamekweremadu) May 12, 2019

Happy Birthday to a great colleague and friend, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. As you celebrate another year, I wish you long life, good health and continued grace from the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/wj8FYdmmo6 — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 12, 2019

Hurray! The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu is plus one today. We wish you long life, good health and many more years of service to humanity and to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. Happy Birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ZRoFC0pSJO — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) May 12, 2019

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu happy birthday. The intellectual bank of the Nigerian Senate. More years to your age and more age to your years. Congratulations — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) May 12, 2019

Happy birthday to Senator Ike Ekweremadu . The Deputy Senate President and a lover of human rights… He remains one amongst the few elite in Nigeria to consistently express solidarity with the work of Human Rights WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA)… Happy birthday sir pic.twitter.com/Fy2LNM8JnI — Emmanuel Onwubiko (@comradeonwubiko) May 12, 2019

