Dr Bukola Saraki and Dr Ike Ekweremadu

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, on the occasion of his birthday.

Senator Saraki and his party took to Twitter to celebrate Senator Ekweremadu who turns 57 on Sunday.

In his goodwill message, the Senate President described his deputy as a ‘great colleague and friend’ and wished him long life.

The PDP also congratulated the lawmaker for his service to humanity and his contribution to the growth of the party.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, and other well-wishers also celebrated Senator Ekweremadu in various tweets.

Senator Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West district in the National Assembly, tweeted about his birthday earlier.

He has represented his district since 2003 and served as the Deputy Senate President for the third consecutive time.