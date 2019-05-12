By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a three-man gang of motorcycle snatchers at Ipaja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said at about 8.00am on Saturday, the Ipaja Police Station received a distress call that some armed robbers were operating at Victor Street, Ipaja.

He said a team of policemen from Ipaja Division was mobilized to the scene, leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

The three suspects are: Adeleke Lateef, 23; Lekan Bashiru, 23 and Chinedu Uzozie, 21.

Elkana said the three suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

He stated that the victim, one Saheed Oloyo, whom the suspects injured with a machete and dispossessed him of his motorcycle was rescued and taken to hospital and that he is responding to treatment.

“One locally made pistol, one machete, one knife and other weapons were recovered from them. The BAJAJ Motorcycle with registration number KRD-310-QH snatched by the suspects, was recovered.

“Investigation is ongoing, suspects will be charged to Court for conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder,” he said.

