Nigerian restaurant owner, comedienne and actress Wofai Fada celebrates herself with cute pictures as she turns 29 today.

Wofai says she used to be ashamed of her address but now, God has changed her story:

I trust the next chapter , cos I know the author.

I remember when I never use to be proud of my address , but now , we are bigger than we ever dreamed I’m so grateful lord.

It’s my birthday!! 😁

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp