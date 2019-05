Singer, Naira Marley who was recently released from EFCC’s net, has revealed that he has been arrested 124 times in England.

He revealed this during a live video immediately after he was released from the custody of EFCC, TVC reports.

In his words:

“Lemme tell you, you don’t know me, I have been arrested 124 times in England and I am not doing any other type of music, No slow songs, no love songs, just gang music.”

