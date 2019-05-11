The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in announcing the release of the results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Saturday, also advised the candidates on how to download them.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede directed the candidates to send ‘RESULT’ to 55019, on their mobile phones, used to register for the exam.

Another way to check for your results is:

Go to JAMB result checking portal at https://www.jamb.org.ng/efacility./

Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address in the required column.

Click on ‘Check My Results’ and the portal will load your result if it’s ready.

Note that UTME results are released in batches. If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have

Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. So you have to check back later.

JAMB announced results for 1,792,719 candidates.

