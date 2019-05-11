The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday presented appointment letters to four newly appointed Emirs in the state, against the shadow of a court order, which the government said came a day too late.

Kano Government in an earlier statement said the order was ineffective as the emirs were appointed on 9 May, a day before the court order was issued by 5pm on 10 May.

Presenting letters of appointment to the new Emirs at the Indoor Sports Hall of Sani Abacha Stadium, Ganduje urged the Emirs to advance harmonious development in the entire state.‎

He urged them to strive hard to unite the people of their area irrespective of their differences.

‎

‎He said that their appointment would encourage active and deeper participation of people of Kano State especially in the rural communities in the affairs of the state.

“It will also encourage active participation of traditional rulers in the areas of agriculture, education, health and security.”‎

‎

The governor also urged district heads in the new emirates to exhibit their loyalty to the new emirs‎.

The new emirs are Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the emir of Bichi.

Alhaji Tafida Abubakar 11 is the emir of Karaye and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, the emir of Gaya. Dr Ibrahim Abubakar 11 is the emir of Rano. All the emirates were carved out of Kano Emirate ruled by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

‎In separate speeches, the new Emirs expressed their appreciation to Gov. Ganduje, State Assembly and all dignitaries present at the occasion, saying that their presence showed love and support for the new emirates.

‎They also promised to work for the peace, security and progress of the state.‎‎

They pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people and promised to carry everybody along.

Those who witnessed the occasion are members of the National Assembly, State Assembly, members of the state executive council, traditional rulers and well wishers.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Kano High Court sitting at Ungogo on Friday granted an order restraining Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje from taking any action to legitimise the four new emirates of Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.

The order followed a suit filed by one Rabi’u Sule-Gwarzo challenging the decision of the governor to create the four additional emirates in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, gave an interim injunction directing all parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.‎

‎

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

