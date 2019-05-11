The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday urged Muslim faithful to use the period of Ramadan to intensify prayers and supplications to ensure the end of security and socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

Buhari, represented by the Wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Dr Mairo Al-Makura, gave the advice at the 25th Annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the Nation, organised by Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja Branch.

The theme of the annual lecture is,” Leadership and Follower-ship: Islamic Perspective.”

She said that prayer is a solution to all societal malady, especially during Ramadan period in which God answers the prayers of believers every second.

Buhari also enjoined parents to instill good virtues in their children at the early stage of their lives, adding that good parental upbringing is panacea for curtailing incidence of social vices in the society.

She also stressed the need for parents to inculcate the spirit of love, patience, understanding and tolerance in their children to ensure peace and tranquility in the country.

Buhari commended the leadership and members of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria for championing the course of peace and its sustenance through programmes such as the annual Ramadan lecture.

Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, Guest Lecturer and Chairman, Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States Council of Missioners, urged leaders to imbibe the culture of honesty and truth and accept to be told the truth at all times.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

