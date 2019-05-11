Niger State Police Command has arrested nine suspected kidnappers and rescued sixteen victims from across the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Minna.

He explained that three of the suspected kidnappers were killed by the police during a gun duel with the security agents.

He said that the suspects were arrested in Mashegu, Bangi, Lapai, Paikoro, Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas of the state in the last two months.

Abubakar said that on April 29 at about 10p.m the command was informed that armed bandits blocked Sahorami-Makera road under Mashegu LGA.

He said the hoodlums stopped a trailer with reg. No BLR 377 XA Gombe and kidnaped the driver, along Tungar Mahaukaciya and took him into a nearby bush.

According to him, operatives of operation Puff-Adder ambushed the kidnappers, and succeeded in gunning down one of the kidnappers and rescued the victim unhurt.

” One AK47 riffle loaded with 28 live ammunitions was recovered and the corpse of the suspect was deposited at Kontagora General Hospital.

“In same vain, on April 26 at about 2:45p.m, acting on a tip-off, on the same date at about 2: 45p.m, some unknown armed men invaded the house of one Alhaji Umaru Maipeshi of Gidan-Kwano village in Mashegu LGA, kidnapped and took him on Bajaj motorcycle heading towards Kampani Bobi village via Bangi.”

The spokesman said that Bangi Police Division was alerted and immediately the policemen blocked Sabon-Gida–Kampani-Bobi road and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

“The Police overpowered the hoodlums and gunned down two suspects, while the victim was rescued unhurt.

“Exhibits recovered include one AK47 rifle with empty magazine, one Bajaj motorcycle and one Tecno phone.

“Also, on March 1 at about 6p.m one Abubakar Ardo of Rafin Gora village, Mashegu LGA reported a case of kidnap at Mashegu Division at about 10a.m.” he said.

Abubakar said that one Alhaji Auta of Dutsen-Magaji Village in Mashegu LGA and ten others were kidnapped by unknown hoodlums from their houses to unknown destination.

“Immediately, a team of Policemen from Mashegu Division gave the suspects a hot chase and the kidnappers had no option than to release the victims and fled.

“All the hostages were rescued unhurt.

“Similarly, on 12th March at about 7p.m, one Bature Abubakar of Fulani camp Tanagi village of Mashegu LGA, reported a case of kidnapping at Mashegu Division.

“On the same date at about 11p.m, a gang of kidnappers entered their camp and attacked him with machetes, sticks and kidnapped his wife Jummai Bature and one other to unknown destination.

“During Police investigation, one Babuga Umaru of the same address was arrested and confessed to have conspired with three others at large and conjointly kidnapped the victim,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the victim was later rescued unhurt by a team of Policemen at Tenangi village in Mashegu LGA.

He explained that the case has been charged to court.

He also gave details of how other arrests were made and victims rescued.

