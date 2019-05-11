Taiwo Adewole, an environmentalist has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with Local Governments on its ‘“Clean Nigeria Campaign’’.

Adewole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the idea by the federal government to stop open defecation through the ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign’ was a welcome development.

He said that the collaboration was necessary as the local governments were closer to the people and should ordinarily manage such projects.

According to him, most public conveniences in the country, especially in Lagos State, are commercialised, and people have to pay to make use of them.

“Some of these toilets have even been converted to shops and warehouses, while some have become homes/hideouts for miscreants.

“It is better the federal government works with the local governments to site and operate the public toilets.

“The federal government should also work with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to handle public enlightenment and publicity issues.

‘“To operate such public toilets, a regular supply of water is paramount for their maintenance to be sustainable.

“Adequate security is also needed, because most people find it difficult to make use of unsafe places and many are not even willing to patronize public conveniences”, he said.

He urged the government to make it mandatory for commercial places such as shopping malls, filling stations, markets, schools, among others, to have good quality toilets to serve the public.

