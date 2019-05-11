The final tally of the South African election is out, with the ruling African National Congress (ANC), winning 57.51% of votes cast.

The website of the Electoral Commission, which showed 100 per cent capturing of the 17 668 318 votes cast, showed that the ANC polled 10,026 047 votes, which is less than the 11 million votes won in 2014.

Analysts said the electoral performance was the worst since the party came to power in 1994, with legendary Nelson Mandela as president.

The biggest opposition Democratic Alliance got 3,618,992, representing 20.76% of the votes, also lower than the 22.2 per cent or the 4 million votes won in 2014.

ANC rebel, Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Party came third with 1,881,331 votes, representing 10.79 per cent of the votes cast. In 2014, EFF got 6.35 percent of the votes.

With 26,779, 025 people registered to vote, turnout was estimated at 65.99 per cent.

According to the electoral body, 235,449 votes were voided in the 22,924 of the voting districts captured, out 22,925.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

