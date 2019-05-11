Mr Danjuma Averik, the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Danjuma Averik, said the lingering crisis in parts of the communities has affected its monthly allocation.

Averik spoke on Saturday during a Stakeholders meeting at the council secretariat in Kafanchan.

He expressed regret that the insecurity situation in the LGA had brought setback to the development plans meant to impact the rural dwellers.

He said the state government, in a bid to place punitive measure for crisis-riden local government areas of the State, re-enacted the law that truncated monthly allocation meant for such LGAs, to be used as part of security vote.

“The allocation meant for the local government is now shared into two by the state, with one part going to the local government and the order to combat insecurity.

“It is therefore regrettable that Jema’a, which is one of least paid local governments, is still faced with having to make use of the meager resources that comes to run its enormous projects,” he said.

The chairman condemned recent crisis in parts of the local government and cautioned farmers not to encroach into cattle routes during farming.

He cautioned pastoralists to desist from destruction of farm produce as the rainy season was here.

Averik, however, urged parents, religious and traditional leaders not to shield youths or people known to be bad eggs in the society.

He said instead, the bad eggs should be reported to security agents for necessary action.

