In a very disturbing case, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raped and murdered his stepdaughter.

ZBC reports that ZRP National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the police has since launched a manhunt for 25-year-old police detail Constable Nigel Jalasi who has gone on the run since committing the heinous crimes.

The name of the 19-year-old victim is yet to be released although the mother has been identified as Inspector Regina Mhondiwa, the second-in-command at the Police Golf Club. Mhondiwa’s age has not been revealed.

