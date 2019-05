Nigerian singer and rapper Ice Prince Zamani has his latest single entitled “In A Fix“.

It features Banku Music frontier – Mr Eazi and it comes after the release of his successful single “Feel Good” which featured Nigerian heavyweights acts, Phyno and Falz The Bahd Guy.

The song was produced by Dr Dolor Entertainment in-house producer, the one and only Jaysynths Beats.

