A Zimbabwean man has murdered his wife in cold blood after catching her pants down with another man in the bush.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the death of Rosemary Muchangidze (37) of Marahwa village, Chief Marange who was fatally assaulted by husband Oliver Mutafi (35) all over her body until she died.

“Circumstances were that on May 7 at around 7 pm Muchangidze misled their children into believing that they were retiring to bed in separate rooms of the same house and sneaked out of the house to meet her lover at a bushy area about 50 metres from her home.

“Mutafi arrived home and saw Muchangidze with Novel Chada, a diamond dealer in the bushy area. Mutafi severely assaulted his wife several times all over her body with a hard object causing serious injuries while Chada ran away.

“Muchangidze had been seriously injured and was bleeding from the forehead. Mutafi stopped assaulting her and ordered her to tell those gathered the reason why he was assaulting her. She stated that her husband found her with Chada her boyfriend.

“As Mutafi started moving away, his wife stated that she had been badly injured and Mutafi replied saying that is what a pros_titute deserves. Mutafi then went to his home where he broke into the house and took his wife’s money and went away,’’ said Insp Kakohwa.

According to Manica Post, quoted by iharare.com, neighbours noted that Muchangidze was now showing no sign of life and then alerted other villagers who rushed to Marange Police station where a report was made.

