The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan expressway because of traffic gridlock at Ibafo-Magboro, up to the Long Bridge.

The gridlock stalled traffic in and out of Lagos.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC PRO blamed Julius Berger for the traffic jam and advised motorists to take alternative routes to Lagos to avoid delay.

The alternative routes recommended are LAGOS-OTA-ABEOKUTA; EPE-AJAH-IJEBU-ODE; LAGOS-IKORODU-SAGAMU.

A Nigerian made a Twitter post about the gridlock with venom: “@Toylink: don’t even think of using LAGOS/IBADAN EXPRESSWAY today. Its a disaster. Ppl slept n woke up in the traffic and still in it. This is a messed up country. This is d 7th month JB has been at one spot in the road construction. I jst can’t imagine this is a country”.

Ride with Gidicab also wrote on Twitter:”If you must travel on LAGOS IBADAN EXPRESSWAY this morning kindly use alternate routes. Its totally blocked 7;23am. Julius berger needs to be more pro active. Its a shame, 4 yrs we are on this #GIDITRAFFIC”.

Another person, Victor Fagbohunlu caught in the traffic tweeted:

”This Julius Berger is the most useless contractor I have ever seen, they have refused to at least patched up the bad portion of road at the U turn by Opic On Lagos Ibadan expressway causing gridlock on both sides of the road. I think those who engaged them should talk to them.”

The FRSC has warned motorists not to drive against traffic as those apprehended will be booked for dangerous driving which attracts a fine of N50,000.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

