In a sad event, Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh who has starred in various movies including ”Sylvia” has lost his wife – Betty.

A woman was fatally shot by a gunman on Friday and Police has identified her as Bettie Jenifer, 44 the wife of actor Chris Attoh, NBC Washington is reporting.

Bettie was shot in the parking lot of a Maryland office building. She had left her office and was walking to her car when the gunman approached her.

The Greenbelt Police Department said when she tried to run away, the gunman followed her and fired multiple rounds, with at least one shot hitting her.

Bettie was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect was described as black with black hair, having a thin build, and driving a blue car.

Chris and Bettie got married last year, after the actor and his first wife, actress Damilola Adegbite divorced in 2017, with a son to their union.

See fans reactions to the sad occurence below…

Deep down we all know that Chris Attoh ordered the hit on his wife — kwadwoAwesome (@Emmanue84173638) May 11, 2019

What in God's holy name, do I hear happened to the wife of Chris Attoh. Shot dead? How why? pic.twitter.com/UStYB0p492 — Xavia™ (@Exayvia) May 11, 2019

Eii Chris Attoh!! What's happening — 👑 Nana Asabea 👑 (@lurvberry) May 11, 2019

I really don’t think Chris Attoh will be stupid enough to kill his wife just weeks abi days after deleting her pictures off his social media. I don’t like the guy but I also wish we can just chill and hope the find the person who killed her. — Erelu OO (@Mehrrunnisa) May 11, 2019

Whoever knows Chris Attoh should make sure he doesn't commit suicide. I'm just saying.

PLEASE retweet🤧😭 — pear🥑&bread🍞 (@Iamsaved_areyou) May 11, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

