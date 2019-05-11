The Emir of Kwandere in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Al-Makura, has cautioned preachers against provocative sermons capable of inciting public disturbance during and after Ramadan.

Al-Makura, who is the Sangarin Kwandere, made the call on Saturday when he declared open the annual Ramadan Tafsir in Kwandere, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

He said that preachers should always promote messages of peace to their followers and Nigeria at large, stressing that “religious preaching during this period should be targeted at maintaining harmonious relationship among the people and nothing should be done to divide the people.”

“Muslims should take advantage of this year’s Ramadan fast to offer special prayers for leaders and for peace, progress and development of the country.

“The fasting period is a time for sober reflection which give Muslims the opportunity to move closer to God and seek his face in supplication and prayers.

“With the present situation of things in the country, there is need for Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the fasting to pray for unity and for peace to reign.

“The fasting period is not only for abstinence from food, drink and worldly pleasures, but a time to seek Allah’s power through prayers,’’ he said.

Al-Makura who urged his subjects to actively participate in the tafsir, restated his commitment to contribute to the growth of the chiefdom, the state and Nigeria at large.

The Sangarin Kwandere further urged his subjects and Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their religious and political affiliations.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Kwandere Central Mosque, Malam Salihu Akwe advised Muslims to avoid anything that could deny them the reward of Ramadan.

He also advised Muslims to abide by the teachings and tenets of Islam in the interest of peace and development.

The cleric appealed to spirited individuals and wealthy Nigerians to always assist the less privileged to improve their standard of living.

