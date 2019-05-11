The Dala local government council in Kano State has spent over N68 million on rehabilitation of seven students’ hostels in Government Girls College (GGC) Dala.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Ibrahim Ali disclosed this while handing over the rehabilitated hostels to the college authority.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations’ Officer of the council, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa in Kano on Saturday.

Ali said the gesture was part of the council’s effort towards providing conducive environment of learning in all schools in the area.

He added that the council would continue to harness it’s resources in executing projects that have significant impact on the people.

The chairman urged the school authority to use the hostels judiciously.

