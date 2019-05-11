Critics, Daddy Freeze has called out the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo for a scriptural debate on payment of tithes.

Freeze was reacting to Oyedepo’s statement that he now carted his tithe to God in trailer loads.

According to Oyedepo, “you don’t have to steal to shine, you don’t have to rob to prosper. If it is pastoring/founding a church that makes people prosper, there are many pastors/church founders who are paupers.

“You can’t go up except by tithing. From 1982 till date, my tithe hasn’t failed once; now I cart it to God in trailer loads.”

Freeze berated the bishop for saying that he now carted his tithes to God in trailer loads, lamenting that many church goers had itching ears.

“The bishop said he is carrying his tithes to God in trailer loads, it is what you want to hear, it is what the church wants to hear. It is what your itching ears are itching for. The concept of tithing is flawed primarily because there is no scripture that said Christ collected it.

“If Christ did not collect tithes and our first GOs did not collect it, why are we. Those who preach the Malachi doctrine are putting you under the law and sinfully so. The Malachi tithing system is dead. It rebuilds an old system of law that is cursed and put Christ to humiliation.

“Bishop sir, I think it is an opportunity for us to dialogue on this. We did not agree with your stance that you are paying your tithes to God in trailer load. It does not make sense to us in our opinion. It does not mean we are going to be rude to you, and if we are ever rude to you in the past, please forgive us. As Christians, we want to argue persuasively and establish our doctrine in Christ, not in mammon, not in church establishment, not in what we have,” he said in a video on You tube.

