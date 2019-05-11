An astronomy group, Astronomy Without Borders (AWB), on Saturday called on young girls to embrace careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to enable them become astronomers.

Mrs Olayinka Fagbero, the National Coordinator of AWB, made the appeal in a statement while commenting on the group’s Girls Astronomy Camp outreach in Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State.

Fagbero said the outreach was in partnership with the Centre for Atmospheric Research, National Space Research and Development Agency (CARNASRDA).

The outreach, which had in participation over 200 girls, was targeted at young girls within the Northern region of the country and comprised of a workshop, hands-on astronomy activities and stargazing with telescope.

According to the national coordinator, most girls from secondary schools have phobia for STEM courses and as such relegate it to the boy’s, hence making the area male dominated.

She said that males and females were created alike with huge potential, adding that a girl can achieve whatever goals she sets her mind to attain.

“We encourage girls that they can be whatever they set their heart to become and they need to take up adequate interest in STEM, have a dream and pursue it vigorously.

“Presently the awareness level of astronomy is low because the career is relatively new in Nigeria, so there is need to sensitise people more.

“We are working to inspire the girls so they can unleash their potential,” Fagbero said.

Prof. Rabiu Babatunde, the Director, CARNASRDA acknowledged that females were not evenly represented in the STEM courses across the country, hence the need for increased participation.

Babatunde urged the girls to emulate the few females that had been successful in the career, adding that they should pursue their goals without being deterred.

