The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday in Papalanto took a bow at Technical Committee meeting for the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail project.

It was his last meeting on the project as the tenure of ministers will soon expire. It also marked his 22nd inspection of the landmark project.

A valedictory cabinet meeting will hold on 22 May, ahead of the swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term on 29 May.

Amaechi while speaking with journalists and the technical committee members, including the contractors of the project, CCECC and TEAM, thanked everyone for contributing to the success of the project.

“We held the first meeting in Lagos. For those who started with us, there were no tracks , no roads, we were just driving from one point to the other. The place was void, we had to put forms.

“It looked challenging because at a point nobody believed we could get to this point. For those of you who may not like me, I apologise. But in life, not everybody will like you.

“For those of you who like me, it’s part of life. But what is critical in life is that, once you are given an assignment, please do everything possible to deliver it. We had confrontation here and there, we had challenges in Lagos and we were able to find solutions to it.”

He charged everyone to keep the good work going, whether he remains the transport minister or not.

Mr Loutfi Saad, Project Supervisor for TEAM Construction Company said Amaechi demonstrated professional skills from the beginning of the project.

He said the minister has championed the great progress the project has experienced from the laying of beams, laying of tracks which he monitored daily to ensure that there was no breach of contract.

“He had showcased his managerial trait as he fully demonstrated total commitment to the development of railway since the beginning of the inspection and meetings.

“We are hoping that you continue as the minister to complete all the rail projects you have started.”

The Project Manager of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Xiao Lijun recalled that March 7, 2017 was the groundbreaking ceremony of the 156-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard guage line. The groundbreaking was done by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him. the minister conducted over 22 inspections of the project aside various technical meetings held with the committee, to resolve challenges.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

