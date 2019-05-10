By Jennifer Okundia

”Am I A Yahoo Boy” crooner Naira Marley and his counterpart Zlatan Ibile have both landed in the net of the Economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC).

Naira Marley was picked up on Thursday for questioning while Zlatan later joined his colleague today Friday, May 10th 2019.

The duo who are fast rising Nigerian musicians among others are being profiled over alleged involvement in internet fraud, popular as ”Yahoo Yahoo”

Read the statement released by EFCC:

Naira Marley, Four Others Quizzed by EFCC over Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

At the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects.

They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.

