Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will welcome collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in key aspects of the economy including the Ease of Doing Business and privatisation of public enterprises, among others.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the vice president received a delegation from the NSE led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oscar Onyeama, on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

The vice president said the proposed NSE collaboration with the Federal Government would enhance service delivery and improve transparency in public

“The collaboration with the Federal Government in the Ease of Doing Business, government’s privatisation programme and even in the innovation hubs programme is a good thing, and I think it will be very helpful.

“The NSE’s participation and collaboration in our Quarterly Business Forum and the competitiveness council will also be very useful.

“So, generally I think collaborating with the NSE in different initiatives is a good idea.

“The participation of the NSE will bring about more transparency and credibility in the sale of public enterprises, and we will look into that aspect,” he said.

Osinbajo said the Federal Government would make efforts to further improve the ease of doing business and also key into any initiative that promotes innovation, transparency and creativity.

Onyeama briefed the vice president on the proposed collaboration with the Federal Government in the operationalisation of NSE’s innovation hub and other initiatives of the Federal Government, to which the NSE was willing to support.

