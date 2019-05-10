David Beckham receives a six-month ban for using his phone while driving.

The former England star was also given six points on his license and fined £750 with and an additional £125 to cover court fees. The offence occurred in the West End area of London, Channel 5 News reports.

See the videos below:

David Beckham arrives at Bromley Magistrates Court where he may be given penalty points on his licence after previously pleading guilty for using a mobile phone while driving his Bentley. pic.twitter.com/e13K6M3qPb — Channel 5 News (@5_News) May 9, 2019

The retired footballer has been disqualified for six months after receiving six points for driving his Bentley while using a mobile phone in London's West End. #DavidBeckham pic.twitter.com/kaiPnJwjvW — Channel 5 News (@5_News) May 9, 2019

