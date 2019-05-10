President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports took effect as of 12:01 Eastern time Friday, escalating tensions with Beijing.

The Trump administration raised the import taxes on those goods from 10% to 25%. China has threatened to retaliate if Trump proceeded with his threat to raise those tariffs.

The Trump team is intensifying its trade war with Beijing, which it claims reneged on commitments it had made in earlier trade talks. The tariff increase took effect even after negotiators for the two sides resumed talks Thursday in Washington.

Meanwhile, China says it will take necessary countermeasures after the U.S. imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement came as a tariff hike on 200 billion U.S. dollars’ worth of Chinese goods came into effect.

“The 11th round of China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations is under way. China hopes the two countries can meet each other halfway and make joint efforts to solve the existing problems through cooperation and consultation,” read the statement.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

