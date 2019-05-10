A Sweet Sensation restaurant manager and three others appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N29,000 from their employer.

The police charged Gbenga Amale, 42; Ojo Kayo, 38; Kemi Adekile, 27 and Ojo Alajo, 28 with five counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Police Counsel, ASP Rachael Williams, told the court that the defendants allegedly stole N29,000, property of Sweet Sensation and converted it to their personal use.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Williams told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 27 about 11.20 a.m. at Sweet Sensation, No. 3 Opebi Road in Ikeja.

She said management of the company instructed the Chief Security Officer of the restaurant to arrested Amale, who is the branch manager of the eatery, and that sum of N20,000 was found on him.

The prosecutor also alleged that N3,500 was recovered from Kayode, N4,000 was recovered from Kemi and Ojo had N1,500 on him.

She said that when the defendants were apprehended, they could not give a satisfactory explanation as to how they got the money.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Stealing from an employer stipulates seven years imprisonment while conspiracy provides two years for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Akingbesote, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Akingbesote ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 23 for mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

