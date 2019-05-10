The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.
They were arrested along with Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.
EFCC was primarily established to tackle financial crimes by politicians, civil services and main stream sector.
The other day, Tinubu was seen with 2 bullion vans loaded with looted funds but EFCC chose to close their eyes.
The only time you hear or read that EFCC arrested someone, it’s always the Yahoo boys. Perhaps, they are the ones that would quickly surrender their houses, cars and money. No accountability.
What a government. What a situation. Nonsense.