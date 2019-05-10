The Ondo State House of Assembly has directed the Chevron Nigeria Limited to come and address the house on its inability to quench the fire incident raging at the Ojumole Oil Well in Ugbo llaje.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who gave the directive, said the company should appear before the house on May 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire incident occurred on April 18, 2019 at the Ojumole Oil Well in Ugbo, llaje Local Government area of the state.

The House had set up a six-man Ad hoc Committee on Tuesday during its plenary, directing all stakeholders in the affected communities to appear before it on Thursday.

This is to address the main cause of the fire incident at the Oil Well, its security implications, economic effects and lasting solutions to the incident.

Oleyelogun said the directive followed the outcome of the committee meeting with the stakeholders at the conference room of the State House of Assembly on Thursday.

He said since Chevron officials at the meeting refused to speak on the issue in the presence of journalists, it should send qualified representatives that could speak before journalists on the matter on Tuesday.

Oleyelogun also directed the company to put off the raging fire at the oil field before the next meeting date.

The speaker said the state lawmakers would be compelled to take drastic action against the company if it fails to appear before the house.

According to him, the company should also ensure that it put off the fire, which had polluted the sources of water and the environments in Ilaje areas of the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

