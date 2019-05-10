Nigeria and Republic of Angola have agreed to work together to enhance peace, stability and security in Africa particularly in the West and Central Africa sub region.

The two countries agreed on this in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and Angolan Minister of External Relations, Manuel Augusto, on Thursday in Abuja.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Augusto and Onyeama,

The two countries stressed the need to deepen political, socio-economic and cultural collaboration in furtherance of the developmental agenda of both countries and the African continent.

Both countries acknowledged the global economic crisis, the challenges of climate change and terrorism.

They agreed on the imperative for concerted action to combat effectively, all threats to the sustainable development of the two countries and the African continent.

The two countries agreed to leverage on the bilateral relations between them and intensify collaboration towards enhancing the level of peace, stability and security of the sub-regions.

In the communique, both countries stated that mindful of the great opportunities to expand the spectrum of collaboration, they would increase cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and oil and gas.

Both countries also agreed to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on Bilateral Air Service Agreement signed between them.

