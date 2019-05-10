The Management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday announced the death of Mr Mathias Ajudua, the Director and Head of Technical Services and ICT Department.

A statement in Abuja by the Managing Director of the agency, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said that Ajudua died suddenly on Friday morning in Abuja of what was suspected to be cardiac arrest.

Ajudua was born on March 23, 1962, at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta.

He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School, Yaba, Lagos state, from January, 1967 to December, 1971 and Victory High School, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, from January, 1972 to June, 1976.

He also attended Lagos Anglican Boys Grammar School, Bariga, from September, 1976 to June, 1978 and University of Benin, Benin City, from October, 1978 to June, 1983.

He graduated as an engineer with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.

Ajudua was a member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He joined the services of NAN on June 13, 1988 as Engineer II and steadily rose to become the Director and Head of Department of Technical Services and ICT on Jan.1, 2018.

He is survived by an aged mother, wife, Margret, and three children.

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at the headquarters of the Agency in Abuja while another would be opened in Lagos office.

