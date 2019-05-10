The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday said singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and others were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud.

Naira Marley, known for his single ‘Issa Goal,’ recently came under fire by renowned rapper, Ruggedman, for promoting Internet fraud in his music.

Tony Orilade, EFCC’s spokesperson told the PUNCH that Naira Marley “is with us. He’s not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him).

“They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud — Internet-related cases and all of that. Give me a little time and I will get you the details.”

A video featuring Ruggedman has gone viral this week in which the rapper called out Naira Marley for advocating Internet fraud. The artiste noted that the promotion of such cyber crimes impacted negatively on Nigerians abroad.

However, Naira Marley, whose recent song is titled ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy,’ responded by mocking Ruggedman in an Instagram video and defended his artistic choices.

